WHELTON, Mary Claire ?On Monday, August 12, 2019, at Humber Heights Retirement Home. Claire, predeceased by her beloved husband William and first husband Brendan. Dearly missed by daughter Christine and husband Mike. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Aileen (late Roland) and by her nieces and nephews Peter (Kathey), Aidan (Louise), Catherine (late Noel), Jennifer (Alan), Geraldine (Billy), Clare (Dermot), Brenda (Donal), Philip (Lynn) and her great-nieces and nephews Emma, Sarah, Olivia, Abigail, Thomas, Daniel, Cian, Kelvan, Brian, Sarah, Peter and Brittany. Claire was predeceased by her dear sister Cys and husband Vincent, brother Michael and wife Gretta and brother Joe. Claire taught with the Toronto Separate School Board for many years and was a longtime volunteer with New Toronto Women's Liberal Association, Lakeshore Lodge and Lori's Legacy Walkathon. A special thank you to the staff at Humber Heights Retirement Home for all their love and care. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 a.m. from St. Teresa Catholic Church (Tenth Street). Private interment Port Dover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Toronto, Lori's Legacy Fund, would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 16, 2019