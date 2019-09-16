GARISTO, MARY CLARE (nee MASSARA) On September 14, 2019, after a brief illness, Mary, born October 28, 1933 in Vallelonga, Italy, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Frank Garisto. She will be sorely missed by her loving daughter Catherine (Paul Temple), her grandchildren Carol (Michael Siemiginowski), John (Carlynn) and Christine (Brian Bridge) and her cherished great-grandchildren Anthony, Daniel and Audrey. Predeceased by her brothers, Vincent, Frank and Ralph. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or a charity of your choice would be most appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019