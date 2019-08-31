CUNNINGHAM, Mary (nee BROADLEY) Peacefully with family and her faithful caregiver Joy by her side on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Village of Humber Heights, in her 100th year. Loving wife of the late Harold Cunningham. Dear step-mother of Helen (Paul - deceased) White, Mary Ann (John) Vines, Martha (Chris) Pendlebury, and John (Angela) Cunningham. Fondly remembered by her 10 step-grandchildren and 16 step-great-grandchildren. Mary will be greatly missed by her large circle of friends. Born in Surrey, England to Edith May and Albert Broadley. Mary taught Home Economics at Royal York Collegiate from 1953 to 1979. Long-standing member of Bloor St. United Church, Humber Valley United Church, and CFUW Etobicoke. Funeral Service will be held at Turner & Porter, Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, on Friday, September 27th at 11:30 a.m. with reception to follow service. Private interment, Queensville at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019