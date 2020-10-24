DELIAKIS, MARY (MARIE) October 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Constantin. Loving and devoted mother of Dr. John Deliakis (Barbara Muir) and Dr. Amelia Deliakis. Dear grandmother of Katherine, Laura and Michael. Born in Athens, Greece, she came to Canada on her own in 1951 where she met Constantin in Montreal. They married in 1952. She opened her Esthetician studio Institut de Beauté Marie-Delis and balanced both work and caring for her family in an exceptional way. She valued education very highly, was fluent in Greek, English, French and Spanish, and was an excellent cook. In 2000, they followed their children from Montreal to Toronto. She continues to inspire. A private family funeral service was held on October 19, 2020. Condolences may be left at: www.etouch.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holland Bloorview Childrens' Hospital Foundation Toronto at www.hollandbloorview.ca