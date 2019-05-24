MARY Di LELLA (nee BENEDETTI) Passed peacefully in her 102nd year on May 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of 62 years to the late Michael. Loving mother to Michael (Irene), the late Donna Marie Moxon and late daughter-in-law Margaret. She lived her life loving her family with tenderness, warmth and generosity. She accepted the stresses and hardships of life without complaint. Her reminders to us "to live, have fun, but look after yourself", will be sadly missed. She will always be remembered by her loving grandchildren Pat (Martyne), Paul (Lesley), Dave (Erin), Anthony (Bobbi) and great-grandchildren Emily, Anthony, Connor, Maddison, Cooper, Daniel and her many nieces and nephews especially Louise and Michael Ruggiero and Carmie Papa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. Reception to follow at the Funeral Home. Private Interment at a later date. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 24, 2019