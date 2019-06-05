BOOTHE, MARY DOREEN After a lengthy battle with dementia, we sadly announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother. Loving wife to Bill for 63 years. Devoted mother to Steve (Paula), Brad and Jeff (Judy). Cherished grandma to Kendra, Krista, Chris and Emily. Doreen will be fondly remembered at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club where she was the Office Manager. Many thanks to the staff at The Meadows-Ancaster for all their care over the years. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Dodsworth & Brown, Ancaster Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019