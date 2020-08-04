Mary DREHER

DREHER, Mary (nee PRZYBYLKO) March 20, 1924 - July 30, 2020 Passed peacefully, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in her 97th year. Beloved mother to Andy (Dominique) and Edward (Diane); and Babcia to Aloma (Connor) and Erin. Fondly remembered by countless friends, especially her extended family - Vincent, Elizabeth and Heidi Walczak; the members of the Polish Association (Lakeshore), where she spent many years volunteering her services; and her Ecker Drive neighbours who looked out for her. The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at West Park Long Term Care Centre, who did a wonderful job caring for mom following her stroke in 2013. Interment will be at St. Johns Dixie Cemetery and Crematorium in Mississauga following a private service. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Always loved, always in our hearts.