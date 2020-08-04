1/
Mary DREHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DREHER, Mary (nee PRZYBYLKO) March 20, 1924 - July 30, 2020 Passed peacefully, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in her 97th year. Beloved mother to Andy (Dominique) and Edward (Diane); and Babcia to Aloma (Connor) and Erin. Fondly remembered by countless friends, especially her extended family - Vincent, Elizabeth and Heidi Walczak; the members of the Polish Association (Lakeshore), where she spent many years volunteering her services; and her Ecker Drive neighbours who looked out for her. The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at West Park Long Term Care Centre, who did a wonderful job caring for mom following her stroke in 2013. Interment will be at St. Johns Dixie Cemetery and Crematorium in Mississauga following a private service. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com Always loved, always in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ridley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved