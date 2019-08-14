DREWERY, MARY Mom passed away at home in Westshore Village, Port Perry, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 after a brief but intense illness. Predeceased by her husband Grant in 1999, Mary is survived by her children Don (Karen) and Marie (Larry) Colero, grandchildren Daryl (Melissa) Drewery, Derek Drewery, Donna (Braden) Pare, Emily Colero and Sarah Colero. She is also survived by her brother Gordon (Mary) Read and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Mom's wishes, a private family funeral and interment will take place, flowers and tributes are gratefully declined. We thank everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers. Arrangements entrusted to Low and Low Funeral Home (905-985-7331). For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019