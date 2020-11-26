MUNRO MOORE, MARY EDITH ROSS November 15, 1923 - November 21, 2020 Mary passed peacefully away, a few days after her 97th birthday, at her much-loved Fox Run by the River Residence. Mary was born in Ottawa, and grew up in the era when science and technology flourished: trains, automobiles, airplanes, radio, television, space, exotic foods from around the world – the list goes on, and must have seemed magical to so many like Mary. She also knew hard times. After elementary school and the buoyant 1920's, Mary lived through the Great Depression and the loss of her father Stennis in 1936. Then came World War II, being Head Secretary at North Toronto Collegiate, marriage to Jack Munro and widowhood. Mary remarried Bob Moore and moved to Lansdowne and then was widowed again for 12 more years. The essence that was Mary has passed on, but she will be remembered by those who were privileged to know her. She loved and was loved at Fox Run by owner Heather Howard. Not enough can be said in praise of Heather Howard. Mary's nurse practitioner, Colleen White, was the most incredible friend and again real love filled their time together. Mary was born at the Ottawa Grace Hospital. She was the baby sister to four older brothers Richard, Gordon, Bruce, Bob (Harold Reginald) and parents Stennis Ross and Edith Harper. A sister, Audrey, had died of the Spanish Flu a few years earlier at the age of two. Mary's love of Victoriana, antiques and decor were obvious in the Lansdowne house after renovations. We have all been so lucky to have known Mary and been a part of her life. Mary is survived by nephews and nieces and their children and grandchildren: Heather (Bruce Corbett), Susan (Corbet Vasbinder), Janet (John McCracken), Geoff (Andrea), Robin (Maurice d'Anjou), David Ross (Susan Hogarth) and Mary Lynn Ross. A private family service was held. In memory of Mary, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
