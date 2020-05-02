MARDALL, Mary Effie (nee KETCHESON) September 8, 1950-April 7, 2020 It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my sister, Mary Effie Mardall. Mary passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Mary was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Elinore Ketcheson (nee Hanson) and her brother, William John Ketcheson. She is survived by her twin sister, Laura Gibson (nee Ketcheson). Mary's enthusiasm for life and concern for others was boundless. She was always optimistic and saw only the best in those around her. No challenge was too great for Mary. Mary's more than thirty-nine years of service with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other areas of the Federal Government gave her a great feeling of accomplishment. She considered the many friends she made over those years as members of her extended family. Because present health concerns do not permit gatherings, a Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.