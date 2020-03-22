|
GOULDING, MARY EILEEN (nee SHANNON) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary, on March 14, 2020, in her 78th year. Adored mother of Laura Yendall (Jon), Geoff and Fraser; and beloved grandmother to Hannah and Emily. Dear sister of Norah Buckley (Dennis), of Trenton, and Hillis Jones (Ron), of Charlottetown, PEI. She will also be missed by sisters-in-law, Audrey Goulding, Adele Goulding and Carol Roberts (Mel). Predeceased by her loving husband Paul Keith Goulding, her parents, Fred and Eileen Shannon and brothers-in-law, Bill Goulding and Richard Goulding. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Mary had a natural curiosity, was interested in the people around her and had a way of making them feel special. She had a generous heart and loved to give to her family and friends. Mary was a rock to many and will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Due to current public health concerns we have decided to plan a celebration of life to be held in Elora at a time when it is safe for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. In Mary's memory, consider taking the time to do an act of kindness. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020