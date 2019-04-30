JOHNSON, MARY EILEEN (nee PAISLEY) Passed away peacefully, on April 16, 2019 in her 99th year. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband John. Dearly missed by her children Paul (Suzanne) of Durham and Elaine (Geoffrey) of Mississauga. Mary will be remembered with love by her grandchildren Debbie, Heather, John (Joanne) and Zachary (Rebecca) and by her eight great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Dr. Douglas and Mom's team of caregivers at the Wenleigh Long Term Care in Mississauga. Mary has been laid to rest at the Brampton Cemetery on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Scott Funeral Home – Brampton Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019