CORRY, MARY "JOYCE" ELAINE (nee SADLER) Peacefully, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Bluewater Health, Joyce Corry passed away at the age of 84 (21, as she was a leap year baby). Beloved wife of the late John Corry (1998). Loving mother of Paul (Sharon), Peter (Brenda), Nancy (Douglas) Lester, her late infant son John Jr., Matthew, and Mark (Michelle). Cherished grandmother of Sean Corry (Kerrin), Renee Corry (Mike), Nikki Corry (Dan), William Fontaine, Corry Lester (Jonathan), Alexandra Lester, and Samantha Lester. Treasured great-grandmother of Anthony, Darcy, Aurora, Scarlett and Maddison. Dear sister-in-law of Pat, Melinda and Gerald Moran. Predeceased by her parents Alice and Leslie Sadler, by her siblings Anne (Ted) Whyte, John Sadler, George Sadler, Maurice Sadler, Joe (Winnie) Sadler, Bill Sadler, Alice Moran, sister-in-law Anne Corry and brother-in-law Robert Corry. Lovingly remembered by her good friends, Paul and Kay Hickey, Art and the late Alice White, Ross and Lucille Dark, Bob and Audrey Broer, Midge and the late Dick Foubister, and Melissa Cooper. Joyce was an avid volunteer for the Kidney Foundation, the Alzheimer Society, and Lambton College and Lambton County School, and an active member of Sacred Heart Church. Family and friends will be received for a period of visitation at SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Smith Funeral Home, on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Due to Provincial COVID-19 restrictions, each person must RSVP with a time to attend the visitation: https:// signup.com/go/oqSVAsM
Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Alzheimer Society.