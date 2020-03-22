Home

MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
More Obituaries for MARY BRODERS
MARY ELIZA BRODERS

MARY ELIZA BRODERS Obituary
BRODERS, MARY ELIZA Passed away peacefully at Hope Street Terrace Long Term Care, Port Hope, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with family by her side at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester. Cherished mother to Hugh (Audrey), Donna (Ian Taylor), Sylvia (Hal Busch), Brian (Debbie Currie) and the late Bernard. Devoted Nanny to Stephanie, Cassie, Christopher, Jordan, Miranda, Jason, Jessica, Adam, Matthew, Lauren, Leonard, Bradley and the late Robert. GiGi to James, Jack, Paychantz, Jasper, Cedar, Melody, Gemma and Lennox. Sister to Frances, Alice, Mary Flight and the late Edward and Albert. Mary will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends and all who knew her. Private funeral arrangements at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, 905-443-3376. A Celebration of Life will be held when the COVID-19 outbreak subsides. Please watch the funeral home web site for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hope Street Terrace Palliative Care Team (payable to Samantha Marcuz). Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020
