Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

SIEMIESZ, Mary Elizabeth Alice (nee POOLE) It is with deep sadness that we announce Mary's passing after a difficult battle with cancer, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 66 years. Mary is lovingly remembered by her husband Bruno, of 37 years, and fondly remembered by her brothers, Bishop Philip Poole (Karen), David Poole, sister-in-law Krystyna Steiger (Nory), nephews, Michael Poole (Lisa), Christopher Poole (Carly), nieces, Iris Kingston (Stuart), Megan Poole, Bridget Poole, great-nieces, Verity, Remi and Irelyn Poole, Eilidh and Eefa Kingston and great-nephews, Eamon Kingston and Marlon Poole. Mary was born in Peterborough, Ontario, on April 28, 1953, to loving parents who raised their family within the Anglican faith. Mary's father, Maurice, was an Anglican priest and her mother, Barbara, was active in the church leading children's sing-along sessions, Bible studies and teaching Sunday School. Growing up, Mary was exposed to the Christian teachings of the Anglican Church, and participated in organizations such as the Brownies and Girl Guides. These influences played an integral part in shaping Mary to be the loving, caring and giving person she blossomed into. With these qualities deeply instilled in her, Mary lovingly and painstakingly looked after both her parents as they moved through the various stages of assisted living for seniors and beyond. Most recently, Mary was a member of the "100+ Women Who Care Oakville" contributing to local charities. Mary absolutely adored her nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved Christmas and looked forward each year to decorating the house to the nines and hosting family Christmas parties, acting as Santa handing out the gifts. She also loved spending time at the family's cottage, on Browning Island on Lake Muskoka, with Bruno and their Labrador Retrievers. Mary graduated from Humberside Collegiate in 1972, before completing a three-year Diploma program in Fashion Merchandising at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, and earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree from York University. She began her working career in marketing at Carnation Company, before moving to E.D. Smith & Sons and ended her working career at Nestle Purina where, a highlight for Mary was inducting various heroic pets and service dogs into the Purina Hall of Fame. Mary had a lifelong love of pets, especially dogs, and she immensely enjoyed all six of her black labs; Sable and Jessie, Indy and Oakley, and Isla and Rylie. Not surprisingly, after retiring from her working career, she joined the Board of Directors of the Oakville and Milton Humane Society. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of the QEW), on Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Bride's Anglican Church, 1516 Clarkson Rd. N., in Mississauga, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall. Private interment to take place at Christ Church Mimico Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to OVC Pet Trust, Oakville & Milton Humane Society and Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. Online condolences available through



