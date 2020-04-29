BRITNELL, MARY ELIZABETH Mary Elizabeth Britnell, born September 4, 1930, passed away April 24, 2020, at Huronlea Home for the Aged in Brussels, Ontario. She attended the University of Toronto, graduating as an Occupational Therapist. Mary Beth is survived by her husband Jim. They had been married almost 67 years. Missing her are her children, Barb (Brian), Joanne (Rick), Doug (Lesley) and Cathy (Jed). Fondly remembered by grandchildren, Rian (Amanda), Craig (Keelia), Shane (Emily), Tyson (Krista), Jared, Nick (Cindy), Brianna (Hayley) Jill (Ted) and Elyse. She has 4 great-grandchildren, Lydia, Kolton, Cora and Avalee, who sadly did not have the privilege of knowing this wonderful lady. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Mary Ann (2018). At Mary Beth's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A private family gathering will be held when the current situation allows. Memorial donations to the Goderich Adult Day Services (110 Picton St. W., Goderich, ON N7A 2C5) gratefully acknowledged. Friends may sign the book of condolences at www.mccallumpalla.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2020.