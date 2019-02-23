CAIRNS, MARY ELIZABETH (Elsie) Peacefully in Toronto on Tuesday February 19, 2019. Elsie, beloved wife of the late Doug. Loving mother of Maureen. Elsie will be sadly missed by her family, including nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Milton Neighbours, close friends and the staff at St. Clair O'Connor Community Nursing Home. No funeral service will be held. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Giffen-Mack 'Danforth' Funeral Home & Cremation Centre.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ELIZABETH (Elsie) CAIRNS.
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
(416) 698-3121
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019