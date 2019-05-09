Mary Elizabeth CURRIE

Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1S 1T3
(416)-293-5211
CURRIE, Mary Elizabeth October 2, 1942 - April 27, 2019 Daughter of William John Currie and of Lavada Mae Currie; sister of David; aunt of Donald and Bruce; great-aunt of Sophia. Mary was a graduate of Courcelette Road Public School and Malvern Collegiate. Following graduation she was employed as an administrative assistant by the Toronto Board of Education and subsequently by the Government of Ontario. During her younger years, Mary was a Girl Guide; she sang in the choir of Fallingbrook Presbyterian Church. She also developed considerable skills in sewing, cooking and painting. The professional care and kindness shown to Mary during her residency at The Wexford has been gratefully appreciated by the family. After a private family service, interment took place at St. David's Presbyterian Church in Campbellville, Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 9, 2019
