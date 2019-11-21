Mary Elizabeth McLEAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth McLEAN.
Service Information
Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON
L6W 2C5
(905)-451-2124
Obituary

McLEAN, Mary Elizabeth Peacefully with family by her side at Brampton Civic Hospital, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of Donald Peter McLean (deceased 1999). Loving mother of Paul (Mary Beth, Toronto) and Dianne Ollerenshaw (Bruce, Calgary). Dear grandmother of Andrew (Heather), Peter, Mark (Sophia), Christopher (Virginie), and Keith (Caroni); and great-grandmother of Ian, Fiona, Isobel and Sean. Daughter of the late Clarendon and Anne Maclean. Former Director of Pharmacy at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (now Toronto Rehab – University Centre). Visitation will be held Friday, November 22nd from 6-8 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 44 Church Street East, Brampton, on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Food Bank or Presbyterians Sharing of the Presbyterian Church in Canada or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.