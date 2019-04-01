PETERS, Mary (Mollie) Elizabeth Formerly of Ajax (Pickering Village) Passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side on March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Charles Peters. Cherished mother to Cindy Doerksen, Kelly Peters and Steven Peters (Lee Walduck). Adored grandmother of Laura (John Miranda), Brandon (Judy Jacques), Alex, Jordan, Kelsey and Elyse, great-grandmother to Robin and Liam. Mary was a devoted wife and mother, a former nurse and later a handi-transit specialist, who worked hard inside and outside the home to provide a wonderful lifestyle for her family. By Mary's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at W.C. Town Chapel on Thursday, April 4th from 12-1 p.m., with a memorial service to follow. Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To leave a message of condolence, please visit wctownfuneralchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth (Mollie) PETERS.
W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019