Mary Elizabeth SMITH
SMITH, Mary Elizabeth Passed away peacefully, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dennis. Loving Aunt of Allen Ascott and Janice Solty (Nick). Dearly missed by her great-niece and nephew Kristin and Alexander Solty. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to all of her loving friends at Walden Pond 2, especially for keeping her safe through these past few months of her brave isolation alone. A special thank you to nurses David, Meg and Andrea of the palliative care unit at Markham Stouffville Hospital for their care. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in Mary's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Back in the arms of her beloved Dennis. Nearer, My God to Thee

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
