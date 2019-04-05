SZWAB, Sister Mary Elizabeth (Rozalia) (CSSF) Felician Sister In her 86th year, after a short illness, peacefully went home to her God on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Holy Name of Mary Convent in Mississauga. Sister is survived by her sister, Angela, her brother, Stanislaus and several nieces and nephews. The Felician Sisters express their sincere gratitude to the Palliative Care Team from Credit Valley Hospital and Care Partners Agency for their support. Friends may call at Holy Name of Mary Convent, 2165 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga, on Friday from 3-9 p.m. Wake Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Convent Chapel on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Felician Sisters or St. Felix Centre. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel", Mississauga, Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2019