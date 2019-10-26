WADE (FAWCETT), MARY ELIZABETH "LIZ" Thursday, October 24, 2019 Of Flesherton, formerly of Woodville and Toronto, at Chapman House, Owen Sound in her 63rd year. Beloved partner of Brad Smith. Missed by her four daughters: Sarah, Amber, April and Bobbi, parents Bill and Helen Wade and siblings Wendy and Tim. She will be missed by her extended family including Rob (Nancy) Fawcett. Funeral arrangements available at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca 888-924-2810
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019