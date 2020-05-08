HICKEY, MARY-ELLEN (nee DONALDSON) Went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 95 years. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Mary-Ellen was preceded by her beloved husband Wilbur (1995), her parents Thomas and Elizabeth and her sisters Sophie and Dorothy. Was a wonderful mother to her children Billy (wife Debbie) and Linda. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Condolences may be left at http://www.aftercare.org.
Published in Toronto Star on May 8, 2020.