McFADYEN, Mary Ellen Passed away in her 82nd year, after an extended struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Trillium Health Partners Mississauga. Beloved wife of sixty-one years to John Eldon McFadyen. Mom to Brian (Sandra), Heather (Christopher), Mark (Jan) and Sandra (Ivan). Grandmother to Christopher, Daniel, Ashley, Tyler, Meghan, Kasey, Bethany and Dean. Predeceased by her parents Joseph Orland and Ruby Mae (Everson) Bertrand. Sister to Helen (deceased), Ken (Ruth) and Keith (Cathy) and their families. Mary was a longtime teacher in Mississauga where she shared her love of music and a good book and was a member of the Sweet Adeline's International Chorus for many years. Her most important and cherished focus was her family. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. For those who wish, donations made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019