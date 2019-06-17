PINDAR, MARY ELLENOR Peacefully, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home in Sunderland, at age 95 with her family by her side. Mary (nee Lynde), beloved wife for nearly 71 years to the late Don Pindar of Sunderland. Loved mother of Patricia and her husband Miles. Loving grandmother of Joey and Bailey, Catherine and Karl, Mandy and Jason, and Quinton and Emma and great-grandmother of Anthony, Portia, Cruz, Mercedes, Jurnee, Ryker, and Gage. The family of Mary Pindar will receive friends at St. Andrew's United Church in Sunderland on Tuesday, June 18th from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. A Service to Celebrate her life will be held in the Church on Wednesday, June 19th at 3 p.m. Interment Sunderland Cemetery followed by a reception in St. Andrew's Church Hall. If desired, memorial donations may be made through the Thorne Funeral Home, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672) by cheque to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation in Toronto. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019