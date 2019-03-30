COURT, MARY ERYL 1924 - 2018 Eryl was born in London, England and grew up in Bognor Regis on the English south coast. She was evacuated to North America under a government program to safeguard children at the outbreak of war in 1939. She died in Toronto on November 28, 2018. Eryl was a tireless worker for world peace and a dedicated supporter of an evergrowing number of charities and causes especially causes for World Peace. A memorial meeting for Eryl will be held in Toronto at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4th at First Unitarian Congregation of Toronto, 175 St. Clair Avenue West.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019