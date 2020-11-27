MAHLER, Mary Eunice Phillipa (nee JOYCE) It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Eunice Phillipa Mahler (nee Joyce), announces her sudden passing on November 22, 2020, in her 90th year. The loving and devoted mother to 6 children, Robert, Linda, Richard, Lisa, Laurie, and Ronald, and 11 grandchildren. Born on September 3, 1930 in the quaint French village of D'Escousse in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, her Acadian roots helped to shape her hospitable and personable nature. Her deep faith helped to guide her through many challenges in life. Mary was a fabulous cook and lived for family gatherings. In her later years, she enjoyed making puzzles, listening to music and spending time with friends over coffee. A virtual funeral will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home in Markham, on Saturday, November 28th, at 11 a.m. Please visit the funeral home website for a link to the livestream. The interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill, ON. Donations may be made in loving memory of Mary Mahler to the Sarcoma Cancer Foundation of Canada, Epilepsy Canada, Osteoporosis Canada, or the Down Syndrome Association of Toronto.



