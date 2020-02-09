Home

POWERED BY

Services
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BELFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY EVA BELFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY EVA BELFORD Obituary
BELFORD, MARY EVA (nee SMITH) It is with great sadness, but thankfulness for a life well lived, that the Belford family announces the passing of Mary Belford on the morning of February 6, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife and best friend of Alan for over 70 years. Loving mother of Susan (Don), David (Carolyn), Carol (Graham) and Jennifer (John). Cherished Grandma to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary is lovingly remembered for her caring nature, her everlasting optimism, her infectious laugh and her beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the staff at Guildwood Extendicare Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care. Special thanks to Tess, Joan, Connie and Marcia for their loving support to Mary during her time of need. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. in Scarborough on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mike's Hospital or Ontario Nature would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -