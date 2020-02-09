|
BELFORD, MARY EVA (nee SMITH) It is with great sadness, but thankfulness for a life well lived, that the Belford family announces the passing of Mary Belford on the morning of February 6, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife and best friend of Alan for over 70 years. Loving mother of Susan (Don), David (Carolyn), Carol (Graham) and Jennifer (John). Cherished Grandma to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary is lovingly remembered for her caring nature, her everlasting optimism, her infectious laugh and her beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the staff at Guildwood Extendicare Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care. Special thanks to Tess, Joan, Connie and Marcia for their loving support to Mary during her time of need. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. in Scarborough on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mike's Hospital or Ontario Nature would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020