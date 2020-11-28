1/1
Mary FANTOPOULOS
FANTOPOULOS, Mary Mary Fantopoulos died on November 24, 2020 following her battle with Alzheimer's. Mary was born to Antoni and Antonia Roussou on July 5, 1938 in Syros, Greece. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary, husband George and brother Dimitri. She is survived by her children Irene, Gus and Tony and grandchildren Marissa and Christopher. She loved music and books. Family was her first priority. She leaves a chasm in the lives of those left behind. Mary will be greatly missed. Viewing and religious service will be held at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on December 1, 2020, followed by a burial at Bond Head Cemetery in Newcastle where she will join her beloved George. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
