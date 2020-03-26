|
|
CLEVELAND, MARY FILOMENA (nee BARBETTA) The family is sad to announce the peaceful passing of our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on March 22, 2020, at the age of 98. Predeceased by her loving husband Cyril Murray Cleveland (2000). Eldest daughter of the late Thomas (Gaetano) and Catherine Barbetta. Survived by brothers, Sam (Paula) and Mike (Robin, deceased). Predeceased by brothers John, Tony, Frank, Nick and sister Dora. Loving Mother of Pat (Diane), of Alberta, Rocky (Debra), Colleen (Ken), Murray (Barb), Gerry (Jane), of Australia, Tom (Carolyn), Paul (Barbara) and Teresa (Ted). Grandmother of Rocco, Anna, Lucas, Erica, Gregory, Katherine, Gary, Maggie, Michael, Danny, Joseph and Marissa. Great-grandmother of Madison, Rylea, Freya, Isla, Rome, Audrey and Mia. Born in Toronto on February 18, 1922, Mary experienced many changes in her 98 years of life. During WW2, she worked in an armament factory. Mary spent most of her life in Scarborough, where Mary and Cyril raised their children with love and firm values. The family home always was a welcoming place for friends and relatives, with food, laughter and tea. Mary found great comfort living out her remaining years with Teresa and Ted, with the help of her wonderful caregivers Kathy and Mandy. Aspecial thank you to cousins, Stacey and Linda. There will be a private service for immediate family. At a future date there will be a mass at St. Dunstan Church, followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House or Alzheimers Society would be appreciated. "Ti amiamo tutti" We all love you
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2020