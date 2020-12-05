1/1
MARY FLORENCE FIELD
1930 - 2020
FIELD, MARY FLORENCE "Flora" Beloved daughter of New Brunswick March 10, 1930-December 2, 2020 "Qu'elle repose en paix" Flora (Nana) as she was known, passed away peacefully, her family there to comfort her, December 2, 2020 in a Whitby care home. Beloved wife of Terry Field for 49 years; mother of Terry Jr. (June), and Susan (Gord); devoted grandmother to Jessica, Peter, Matthew and Lucas; great-grandmother to Mariah, Reagan, Charlie and a baby boy due in January. Born in Miramichi, New Brunswick, in 1930, Flora Doucet moved to Toronto in 1950, where she met Terry. They married in 1951 and spent 49 years together before Terry's death in December 2000. She was the family's fearless leader, its defender, its cheerleader, and its support provider; hardworking, caring, and a bit of a character, she lived her life with dignity and deep affection for her friends and family in Toronto, Alberta, British Columbia, the USA, Montreal, and New Brunswick; where her siblings Raymond and Alice, and many nieces, nephews and cousins reside still. She will be remembered always and will remain in our hearts forever. "Qu'elle repose en paix" Rest in peace Nana. It was Flora's wish that no formal funeral be held. A celebration of her life will take place in the months ahead at the home of her daughter Susan in Newcastle, ON. When the family chooses a date, they will let everyone know. If you would like to memorialize Flora in the meantime, in some way, the family suggests a donation in any amount to the Down Syndrome Association of Toronto, DSAT, at https://dsat.ca Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca or www.bellsmeadows.com

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
