FRANKLIN, MARY FRANCES (nee McEOWN) October 13, 1920 - June 27, 2019 Passed away in her 99th year, after a short illness. Remembered for her kindness and elegance, Mary was the cherished wife of Bill for over 60 years and the treasured mother of Holly (Jeff). Mary leaves behind her adored grands Emily (Bob), W. Evan (Shannon) and C. Ashlyn. Beloved Gigi to great-grands Nicholas, James, Luke and Isla. Mary was a proud Veteran of WWII, serving her country as a WREN. She was a graduate of University of Winnipeg and served many years as a member of the University of Toronto Women's Club. Mary achieved commendations for volunteering for the . Mary's request was for a celebration with family and friends at a future date. Online condolences may be left at

FRANKLIN, MARY FRANCES (nee McEOWN) October 13, 1920 - June 27, 2019 Passed away in her 99th year, after a short illness. Remembered for her kindness and elegance, Mary was the cherished wife of Bill for over 60 years and the treasured mother of Holly (Jeff). Mary leaves behind her adored grands Emily (Bob), W. Evan (Shannon) and C. Ashlyn. Beloved Gigi to great-grands Nicholas, James, Luke and Isla. Mary was a proud Veteran of WWII, serving her country as a WREN. She was a graduate of University of Winnipeg and served many years as a member of the University of Toronto Women's Club. Mary achieved commendations for volunteering for the . Mary's request was for a celebration with family and friends at a future date. Online condolences may be left at koprivataylor.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 1, 2019

