MARY FRANCES FRANKLIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY FRANCES FRANKLIN.
Service Information
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON
L6K 1E1
(905)-844-2600
Obituary

FRANKLIN, MARY FRANCES (nee McEOWN) October 13, 1920 - June 27, 2019 Passed away in her 99th year, after a short illness. Remembered for her kindness and elegance, Mary was the cherished wife of Bill for over 60 years and the treasured mother of Holly (Jeff). Mary leaves behind her adored grands Emily (Bob), W. Evan (Shannon) and C. Ashlyn. Beloved Gigi to great-grands Nicholas, James, Luke and Isla. Mary was a proud Veteran of WWII, serving her country as a WREN. She was a graduate of University of Winnipeg and served many years as a member of the University of Toronto Women's Club. Mary achieved commendations for volunteering for the . Mary's request was for a celebration with family and friends at a future date. Online condolences may be left at koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.