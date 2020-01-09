Home

MARY FRANCES O'CONNOR

MARY FRANCES O'CONNOR Obituary
O'CONNOR, MARY FRANCES Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her husband, James McFadden. Loving mother to Siobhan (Axel), Deirdre (Bruce) and Fiona (deceased). Grandmother to Jennifer, Alex and Andrew. She will be fondly remembered and missed by her Irish family. Visitation to be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A Catholic Mass will follow at St. Theresa Shrine of the Little Flower, 2559 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, at 1 p.m. Interment to take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
