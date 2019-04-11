RONSON, MARY GABRIELLA March 5, 1924 - April 9, 2019 It's with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Marie on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Loving mother of Gloria (Michael Ihnat) and Carolyn (Dan Cramer). Lovingly remembered by her 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and an addition to come. The family will receive friends at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Shrine (St. Clair east of Victoria Park). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY GABRIELLA RONSON.
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019