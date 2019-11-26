GAGULA, Mary (Marica) (nee JAKOPIN) August 24, 1946 - November 24, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary (Marica) after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by her husband Frank (Francelj), sons Stane, Andrej and Marko, brother Leo (Ivanka), sister-in-law Irene and their families. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (739 Browns Line, Etobicoke), on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. Donations may be made to Dom Lipa (Linden Foundation). Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2019