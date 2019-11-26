Mary (Marica) GAGULA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Marica) GAGULA.
Service Information
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON
M8V 1K3
(416)-259-3705
Obituary

GAGULA, Mary (Marica) (nee JAKOPIN) August 24, 1946 - November 24, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary (Marica) after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by her husband Frank (Francelj), sons Stane, Andrej and Marko, brother Leo (Ivanka), sister-in-law Irene and their families. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (739 Browns Line, Etobicoke), on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. Donations may be made to Dom Lipa (Linden Foundation). Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.