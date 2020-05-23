GARDNER, MARY Mary passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket. Mary was the loving wife of former NHLer Cal Gardner. Prior to staying home to raise her children Mary worked as a nurse at Wellesley Hospital in Toronto. She is survived by her two boys Dave (Marion) and Paul (Sherri), and eight grandchildren Ryan, Jennifer, Matt, Scott, Ashley, Lindsay, Connor and Skylar. She also had eight great-grandchildren Calvin, Aiden, Eagan, Jada, Beckett, Eli, Harding and Sloane. We all miss her dearly but are so thankful for the all wonderful years we were able to spend with her. A private family service will be held on May 23rd. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.