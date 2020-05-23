MARY GARDNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARDNER, MARY Mary passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket. Mary was the loving wife of former NHLer Cal Gardner. Prior to staying home to raise her children Mary worked as a nurse at Wellesley Hospital in Toronto. She is survived by her two boys Dave (Marion) and Paul (Sherri), and eight grandchildren Ryan, Jennifer, Matt, Scott, Ashley, Lindsay, Connor and Skylar. She also had eight great-grandchildren Calvin, Aiden, Eagan, Jada, Beckett, Eli, Harding and Sloane. We all miss her dearly but are so thankful for the all wonderful years we were able to spend with her. A private family service will be held on May 23rd. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved