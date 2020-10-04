1/
MARY GAUCI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAUCI, MARY November 11, 1931 - October 1, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully, on October 1, 2020, just shy of her 89th birthday. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and brothers Charlie and Frank. Lovingly missed by her siblings Connie, Therese and Joe (Dorie). Will be fondly remembered by her sons Michael (Danielle), Gerard (Robert) and Leonard (Jayne), grandchildren Kevin (Olivia), Steven and Patrick (Nikki), great-granddaughter Violet, sister-in-law Lillian and her many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her many friends at the Islington Golf Club and especially by her devoted and longtime friend June Campbell. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oncology Department at St. Joseph's Health Centre or the Dorothy Ley Hospice in recognition of their compassionate and expert care. For funeral details, please see lynettfuneral home.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved