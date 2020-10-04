MARY GAUCI

GAUCI, MARY November 11, 1931 - October 1, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully, on October 1, 2020, just shy of her 89th birthday. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and brothers Charlie and Frank. Lovingly missed by her siblings Connie, Therese and Joe (Dorie). Will be fondly remembered by her sons Michael (Danielle), Gerard (Robert) and Leonard (Jayne), grandchildren Kevin (Olivia), Steven and Patrick (Nikki), great-granddaughter Violet, sister-in-law Lillian and her many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her many friends at the Islington Golf Club and especially by her devoted and longtime friend June Campbell. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oncology Department at St. Joseph's Health Centre or the Dorothy Ley Hospice in recognition of their compassionate and expert care. For funeral details, please see lynettfuneral home.ca