|
|
POINTET, MARY GENE (nee PEDRETTE) Died peacefully in Florida, following a heart attack on March 3, 2020. Born in London, England on February 25, 1933, she was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Eugenia Pedrette and brothers, Peter and John. Survived by her husband Lawrence and their seven children, Paul (Lezlie), Michael (Johanne), Bernard, Mark, Jane (Howard), twins, John and Philip (Lorna); her sister Josephine and sisters-in-law, Margaret Pedrette and Molly Stebbings; 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary immigrated to Canada in 1957 with Lawrence and two children, settling in Montreal. After raising her family, in 1973, Mary started a business as a Wholesale Florist, which, with the help of all her sons, has flourished. Despite 50 years of debilitating rheumatoid arthritis, there was never a complaint. Mary was loved by so many people, especially her husband of 67 years. A truly kind and altogether remarkable lady. Memorial services to be announced.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020