STEVENSON, Mary Georgine (nee PATTERSON) 1924-2020 Mary, wife of the late Frederick William Stevenson, died peacefully on September 27, 2020 at her residence at the age of 96. She had received incredible support in her final weeks from both family and friends. Mary was the "Matriarch" of the Stevenson/Patterson families. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A Private Interment Ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (part of Mount Sinai Hospital).