GERMANN, Mary 1933 - 2019 Passed away on December 6, 2019 at the hospital with her loving husband, Henry, at her side, after a courageous and treasured time at home with Cancer and heart disease. Dear mother of Christina Begy (Christopher), Stephen, Michael (Olga), and Ryan (Dean Carlson). Cherished grandmother of Alexandra, Bryan (Jennifer Hickey), and Genevieve Begy (Mike McCann), and Elisaveta Germann. Loving great-grandmother of Grace and Nathan Dubreuil. Mary and Henry recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. on January 3, 2020, at the St. Raphael Roman Catholic Church, 4072 New Street, Burlington, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

GERMANN, Mary 1933 - 2019 Passed away on December 6, 2019 at the hospital with her loving husband, Henry, at her side, after a courageous and treasured time at home with Cancer and heart disease. Dear mother of Christina Begy (Christopher), Stephen, Michael (Olga), and Ryan (Dean Carlson). Cherished grandmother of Alexandra, Bryan (Jennifer Hickey), and Genevieve Begy (Mike McCann), and Elisaveta Germann. Loving great-grandmother of Grace and Nathan Dubreuil. Mary and Henry recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. on January 3, 2020, at the St. Raphael Roman Catholic Church, 4072 New Street, Burlington, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 13, 2019

