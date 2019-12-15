Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY GERTRUDE ISABELLE McCABE. View Sign Service Information Mackey Funeral Home Inc. 33 Peel Street Lindsay , ON K9V 3L9 (705)-328-2721 Obituary

McCABE, MARY GERTRUDE ISABELLE (nee HORNER) Entered into rest at Cobourg, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Gertrude Horner was the beloved wife of the late Stanley G. McCabe. Loving mother of Dawne McCabe, Sylvia (Robbin) Godfrey, Beverly (Dan) Clarke and Dianna (the late Bret) Johnson. Predeceased by children, Alexander McCabe, John McCabe, and Gordon (Jill) McCabe. Loving Grandmother of 10: Saraha (Devon), Casey (Joanna), Chase (Colleen), Sylvia (Mike), Dana (Ashley), Travis (Taryn), Alana, Jacob (Justine), Drakeob and the late Stanley J. Loving great-grandmother of 10: Dawson, Deklan, Ethen, Graeme, Riley, Cameron, Grace, Ryan, Oliver and Bodhi, and also great-step-grandmother of 3: Jacob, Ella, and Avery. Survived by sisters and brothers: Marilyn Rupert, Lorne Horner (Jean), Gordon Horner, Evelyn Rupert, and Grant Lees. Predeceased by her parents Wilmot and Caroline Horner and sisters and brothers Jack (Ruth) Horner, Judy Lees, also in-laws, Helen Horner, Jack Rupert, Archie Rupert, Margaret McCabe and John (Jean) McCabe. Gertrude will be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private funeral was held at Celebrations in Lindsay, with burial at North Nestleton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Northumberland County. Funeral care entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay.

McCABE, MARY GERTRUDE ISABELLE (nee HORNER) Entered into rest at Cobourg, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Gertrude Horner was the beloved wife of the late Stanley G. McCabe. Loving mother of Dawne McCabe, Sylvia (Robbin) Godfrey, Beverly (Dan) Clarke and Dianna (the late Bret) Johnson. Predeceased by children, Alexander McCabe, John McCabe, and Gordon (Jill) McCabe. Loving Grandmother of 10: Saraha (Devon), Casey (Joanna), Chase (Colleen), Sylvia (Mike), Dana (Ashley), Travis (Taryn), Alana, Jacob (Justine), Drakeob and the late Stanley J. Loving great-grandmother of 10: Dawson, Deklan, Ethen, Graeme, Riley, Cameron, Grace, Ryan, Oliver and Bodhi, and also great-step-grandmother of 3: Jacob, Ella, and Avery. Survived by sisters and brothers: Marilyn Rupert, Lorne Horner (Jean), Gordon Horner, Evelyn Rupert, and Grant Lees. Predeceased by her parents Wilmot and Caroline Horner and sisters and brothers Jack (Ruth) Horner, Judy Lees, also in-laws, Helen Horner, Jack Rupert, Archie Rupert, Margaret McCabe and John (Jean) McCabe. Gertrude will be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private funeral was held at Celebrations in Lindsay, with burial at North Nestleton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Northumberland County. Funeral care entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close