GOLLA, Mary (nee STIBRANY) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Ted for 67 years. Loving mother of Ted Jr. (Beth), John (Lorraine) and Mary Ann Schmaus (Andy). Dear Baba of Rebecca, Michelle, Andrew, Danielle, Caitlin and Andrea. Great-grandmother of Ava, Alex, Aurora, Veronica, Maya and Jesse. Sister of Anne Savel (Frank). Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church, 5255 Thornwood Dr., Mississauga. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Sts. Cyril & Methodius Building Fund. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019