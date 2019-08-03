Mary GRABHAM At home during the night of Tuesday, July 31, 2019 Mary passed peacefully away. Born on November 9, 1939, in Gosforth, England, Mary became a qualified nurse. After her arrival in Toronto in 1964, Mary continued her life as a caring medical support professional. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 277 Park Lawn Road, Etobicoke, followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vision TV, The Passionate Missionaries or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Sadly missed by sister Angela, brother-in-law Peter and nephew Iain.
Remembered with love,
Rest in Peace.
Published in the Toronto Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019