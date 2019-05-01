Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY GRACE SHIBLEY. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary





SHIBLEY, MARY GRACE Passed away in peace, on April 28, 2019, at Georgian Bay General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Richard Shibley (QC). Loving mother of Deborah, Brian (Susan) and Kevin (Colleen). Doting grandmother of Carolynne, Danielle, Trevor, Christopher, Andrea, Jacob and Matthew. Adoring great-grandmother of Miceala, Carson, Charlotte, Collin, Tristan and Nash. Mary was born January 5, 1932 to Eleanor and Lloyd Root in Port Colborne, Ontario. She met the love of her life, Richard, in Toronto in 1952 and they married on October 9, 1954. Mary lovingly raised her three children in Toronto, at their home on Teddington Park Avenue and then retired with Richard to Tiny Beaches, Ontario in 1996. Mary was a consummate host and threw spectacular parties and celebrations at her home in Toronto with Richard as well as family gatherings at their homes in Grand Cayman and Tiny Beaches. She had the extraordinary ability to make all who entered her home feel welcomed, lovingly cared for and well-fed. She was an accomplished baker and cook and loved to try new recipes that became family classics and traditions that have been passed down from one generation to the next. Nothing gave Mary more happiness than to sit at the head of her table surrounded by her whole family with beautiful food set before them. Mary's memory will live on in the hearts of her beloved family as they gather together, cook together, celebrate together and laugh together. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church (3055 Bloor St. W.). As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Covenant House or Georgian Bay General Hospital (Midland). Condolences www.rskane.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close