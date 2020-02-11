Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY GWENDOLINE TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY GWENDOLINE TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR, MARY GWENDOLINE (nee PERKINS) December 20, 1923 - February 8, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mom on February 8th, at Fairview Lodge. She received compassionate palliative care and was surrounded by family at the end. Beloved wife of the late Heber for 70 years, dear sister of Jack (Joan), beloved mother of Jim (Diane) and Judy (Paul), loving grandmother of Susan (Kirk), Michelle (Adam), Matthew (Rebecca), Michael (Caroline), Sarah and Megan (Kevin) and great-grandmother ("GG") to Brianna, Reagan, Aidan, Taylor, Katana, Nixon, Lyla and Finn. She was a friend to many and will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in April, the date to be announced. If desired, memorial donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -