TAYLOR, MARY GWENDOLINE (nee PERKINS) December 20, 1923 - February 8, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mom on February 8th, at Fairview Lodge. She received compassionate palliative care and was surrounded by family at the end. Beloved wife of the late Heber for 70 years, dear sister of Jack (Joan), beloved mother of Jim (Diane) and Judy (Paul), loving grandmother of Susan (Kirk), Michelle (Adam), Matthew (Rebecca), Michael (Caroline), Sarah and Megan (Kevin) and great-grandmother ("GG") to Brianna, Reagan, Aidan, Taylor, Katana, Nixon, Lyla and Finn. She was a friend to many and will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in April, the date to be announced. If desired, memorial donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020