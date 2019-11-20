ECK, MARY GWENDOLYN "GWEN" (nee BROWNLEE) 1936 - 2019 Daughter of the late Harold Edward Brownlee and Elizabeth Elliot (Bobier) Brownlee; beloved wife and life partner of Paul Barr Eck; much-loved mother of Kevin Walter (Vancouver, BC), Karen Elizabeth (Claude Beaucaire, Gatineau, QC) and Jamie Barr (Johanna Des Mazes, Vernon, BC); grandmother of Maxime Beaucaire, Xavier Beaucaire, Lucien Des Mazes, Niamh Des Mazes and Harold Beauden Barr Eck; and adored sister of Carolyn Fenn (David, Sarnia, ON). Remembered fondly by three cousins, seven nieces and nephews and thirteen great-nieces and nephews. Gwen graduated from the University of Western Ontario and then earned her Certificate in Addiction Studies from McMaster University in Hamilton. She was a former employee of Bell Canada and a major support to Paul in his extensive career. Gwen was a Stephen Minister with Trinity Anglican Church, Streetsville, Ontario and St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Peterborough. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 69 Queen St. S., Streetsville, Ontario, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019. All are welcome to share their memories of Gwen beforehand, from 2-3 p.m. in the church lobby, or afterwards during the reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Anglican Church, 69 Queen St. S., Streetsville, Ontario (www.trinitystreetsville.org), would be appreciated in recognition of Gwen's commitment to the Stephen Ministry. For online condolences, please visit www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019