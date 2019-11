ECK, MARY GWENDOLYN "GWEN" (nee BROWNLEE) 1936 - 2019 Daughter of the late Harold Edward Brownlee and Elizabeth Elliot (Bobier) Brownlee; beloved wife and life partner of Paul Barr Eck; much-loved mother of Kevin Walter (Vancouver, BC), Karen Elizabeth (Claude Beaucaire, Gatineau, QC) and Jamie Barr (Johanna Des Mazes, Vernon, BC); grandmother of Maxime Beaucaire, Xavier Beaucaire, Lucien Des Mazes, Niamh Des Mazes and Harold Beauden Barr Eck; and adored sister of Carolyn Fenn (David, Sarnia, ON). Remembered fondly by three cousins, seven nieces and nephews and thirteen great-nieces and nephews. Gwen graduated from the University of Western Ontario and then earned her Certificate in Addiction Studies from McMaster University in Hamilton. She was a former employee of Bell Canada and a major support to Paul in his extensive career. Gwen was a Stephen Minister with Trinity Anglican Church, Streetsville, Ontario and St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Peterborough. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 69 Queen St. S., Streetsville, Ontario, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019. All are welcome to share their memories of Gwen beforehand, from 2-3 p.m. in the church lobby, or afterwards during the reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Anglican Church, 69 Queen St. S., Streetsville, Ontario ( www.trinitystreetsville.org ), would be appreciated in recognition of Gwen's commitment to the Stephen Ministry. For online condolences, please visit www.glenoaks.ca