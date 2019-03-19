EASON, MARY H. (nee HENRY) Peacefully, at the Westbury Nursing Home in Etobicoke, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 101. Mary, beloved wife of the late Dennis. Loving mother of Marie and her husband Peter Klatt, and Gloria. Cherished nana of Erin, Jennifer and David. Long-standing volunteer with Canadian Red Cross, and member of Catholic Women's League. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., (between Warden and Pharmacy) from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 on Wednedsay. Funeral mass on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Precious Blood Church (Lawrence Avenue east of Victoria Park). Interment Highland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Red Cross would be appreciated.
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2019