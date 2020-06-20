MARY HELEN WHALLEY
WHALLEY, MARY HELEN (nee CLENDENNING) March 21, 1918 – June 17, 2020 Mom passed away peacefully, on June 17th, at the age of 102. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Whalley (March 24th, 2010) and siblings Jack and Phyllis. She is survived by her dear sister Marjorie, brother-in-law Terry and sister-in-law Joan. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Martyn Greene and Jocelyn and John Bridgeman. Proud grandmother of Natalie (David) and Alison Greene, Sean (Nicole) and Christopher (Megan) Bridgeman. Adoring great-grandmother to Evelyn, Evan and Nolan. Mom will be remembered for her strength of character, her dedication to her family and friends, as well as her winning spirit. An avid bridge player, golfer, curler and in her later years a lawn bowling champ, she also loved creating wonderful meals, keeping a lovely home and dedicated much of her time sewing, crocheting and knitting for charity and her grandchildren. A special thanks to her dedicated caregivers Eunice, Cathy and Doris who buoyed her spirits especially during the last few months. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory can be made to a women's shelter of your choice or in Montreal to her favourite charity Dans La Rue.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
